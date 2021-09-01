Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $488,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $611.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.19.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.