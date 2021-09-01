Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 15,798 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLDD opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $450,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

