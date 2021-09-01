Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.10 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

