Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,728 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

