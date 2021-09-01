VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.82% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHY. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

