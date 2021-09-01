Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

