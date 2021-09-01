Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $170,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after buying an additional 297,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 2,569,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

