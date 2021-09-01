Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $306.07

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $306.07 and last traded at $305.78, with a volume of 4268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.10 and its 200-day moving average is $275.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

