Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.2% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $84,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. 5,680,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

