Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,770 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.60. 3,330,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

