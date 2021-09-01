Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

