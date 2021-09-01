Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

BNDX opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

