Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.06.

VEEV stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.82. 1,036,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,651. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.44, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.41 and its 200 day moving average is $291.44.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

