Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

