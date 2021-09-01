Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $304.91 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.93.

