VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 527,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,800,241 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $2.12.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.