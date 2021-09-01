VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 527,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,800,241 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

