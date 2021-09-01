Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 25,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,907 shares of company stock valued at $599,555 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.