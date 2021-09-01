Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Verano has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF has been the subject of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.