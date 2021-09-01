Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,840 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 673,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

