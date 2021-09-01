Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $321,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.84. The stock had a trading volume of 776,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,387. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,700.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,414.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

