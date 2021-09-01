Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,025. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

