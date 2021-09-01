ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

