VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. 453,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

