Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

