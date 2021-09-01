Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 248,591 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1,292.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Celsius worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.00 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

