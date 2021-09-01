Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 53,820 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 165,880 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $677.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

