Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 469.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $414.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $415.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

