Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,227 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.