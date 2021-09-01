View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 6.6%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 43,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,331,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

