Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.89 ($106.93) on Monday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.73.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

