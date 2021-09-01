Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.54, but opened at $50.47. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 6,301 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,648.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,565 shares of company stock worth $6,667,400 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after buying an additional 521,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.