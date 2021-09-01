Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.50

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.50 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 215.70 ($2.82), with a volume of 274988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -18.81.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.