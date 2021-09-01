Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV opened at €32.32 ($38.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.99. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

