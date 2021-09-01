Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

