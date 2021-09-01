Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.15

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €49.15 ($57.82) and last traded at €48.25 ($56.76), with a volume of 27029 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.65 ($57.24).

Several brokerages recently commented on VOS. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $843.08 million and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.03.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

