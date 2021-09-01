Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $42,640,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

