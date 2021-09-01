Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. 100,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

