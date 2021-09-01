Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $841,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Enerplus by 12.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

ERF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 17,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

