Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.27. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

