Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 364 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

