Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,170. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

