Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

WMT opened at $148.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

