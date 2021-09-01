Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.
WMT opened at $148.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
