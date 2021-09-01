WandX (WAND) Achieves Market Cap of $106,836.90

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. WandX has a total market capitalization of $106,836.90 and $124.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WandX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.