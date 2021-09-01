Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 616,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

