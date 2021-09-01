WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 3,961 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2,555.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 362,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.