WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

