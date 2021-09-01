WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.