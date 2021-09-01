Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Sells $5,138,785.70 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.07. The company had a trading volume of 54,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,586. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

