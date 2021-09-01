Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WEBR opened at $16.26 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

