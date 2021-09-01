Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $6.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $22.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RH. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.94.

RH opened at $700.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $688.63 and a 200-day moving average of $624.53. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

